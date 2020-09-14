Sony Cuts PS5 Production by 4 Million Units for Current Fiscal Year, According to Bloomberg - News

/ 788 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment has lowered its estimated PlayStation 5 production by four million units for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, according to Bloomberg. The original estimate was 15 million and is now 11 million.

The lower production is due to issues with the production yield of the PlayStation 5's custom-designed system-on-chip.

Niko Partners senior video game analyst Daniel Ahmad clarified that production shipments are not the same as retail shipments or sell-through. He said PlayStation 4 retail shipments were at 7.5 million at the end of the March after it launched. Production shipments would have been near 10 million.

The PlayStation 5 will launch in Holiday 2020. While the price and launch date have yet to be announced, Sony is hosting a PS5 showcase this Wednesday, September 16.

I keep seeing this but it's comparing Apple's to Oranges.



These articles are always talking about production shipments. Not Retail shipments or sell through.



PS4 retail shipments were 7.5m end of March, but production would have been near 10m.https://t.co/N1ZnElm78x — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) September 15, 2020

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles