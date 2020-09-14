Happinet Reveals TGS 2020 Lineup - News

Happinet has revealed its lineup of games for Tokyo Game Show 2020, which will be an online event and run from September 24 to 27.

Check out the lineup below:

Broccoli

Jack Jeane (Switch)

(Switch) Uta no Prince-sama Debut for Nintendo Switch (Switch)

City Connection

Coming Soon (new title announcement)

Coming Soon (new title announcement)

Cosen

Panty Party Complete (Switch)

Entergram

Kaleidoscope of the Phantom Prison (PS4, Switch, PS Vita)

(PS4, Switch, PS Vita) The Ryuo’s Work is Never Done! (PS4, Switch)

(PS4, Switch) Umineko When They Cry Saku: Nekobako to Musou no Koukyoukyoku (PS4, Switch)

Granzella

R-Type Final 2 (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Inti Creates

Coming Soon (new title announcement)

Justdan International

Food Girls (Switch)

(Switch) Xuan-Yuan Sword VII (PS4)

Pikii

Coming Soon (new title announcement)

