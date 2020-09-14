Roki Launches for Switch This Fall - News

/ 220 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Publisher United Label and developer Polygon Treehouse announced the adventure game, Roki, will launch for the Nintendo Switch this fall. The game first launched for PC via Steam and GOG on July 23.

View the Nintendo Switch trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Every dark fairytale has its monster.

Roki is an adventure game inspired by Scandinavian folklore – a dark contemporary fairy tale underpinned by a touching narrative, an alluring art style, ancient puzzles and atmospheric exploration.

Join Tove on a fantastical journey to save her family; one that takes her deep into a hidden, long forgotten world of folklore, filled with strange locations and even stranger creatures.

Explore the ancient wilderness, solve its mysteries, and save your family in this modern adventure game for all.

Key Features:

Explore a Living Fairy Tale Forest – Explore a rich, beguiling world of wintry, Scandinavian folklore; filled with detail and brought to life by Roki‘s signature graphical style.

– Explore a rich, beguiling world of wintry, Scandinavian folklore; filled with detail and brought to life by Roki‘s signature graphical style. Make Friends With Monsters – Seek out the ancient and magical creatures of the Scandinavian wilderness; some are friendly, some not so much! Roki has a rich cast of unique ‘creepy-but-cute’ characters – discover our own take on Nordic folklore.

– Seek out the ancient and magical creatures of the Scandinavian wilderness; some are friendly, some not so much! Roki has a rich cast of unique ‘creepy-but-cute’ characters – discover our own take on Nordic folklore. Search for Long Forgotten Items – The ancient wilderness holds many secrets. Seek out long forgotten items to aid you on your adventure.

– The ancient wilderness holds many secrets. Seek out long forgotten items to aid you on your adventure. Solve the Riddles of the Wilderness – Roki is a game of brains not brawn. Can you unlock ancient pathways and solve the riddles of the ancients?

– Roki is a game of brains not brawn. Can you unlock ancient pathways and solve the riddles of the ancients? Chart your Journey – Tove charts her progress in her trusty journal—it’s her grail diary. Map uncharted regions, delve into the rich Scandinavian folklore, collect loot and earn unique ‘wilderness explorer’ badges.

– Tove charts her progress in her trusty journal—it’s her grail diary. Map uncharted regions, delve into the rich Scandinavian folklore, collect loot and earn unique ‘wilderness explorer’ badges. An Adventure for All – Roki is an adventure game for ALL gamers—with its non-violent gameplay, accessible controls and universal themes… The game is designed uniquely to pose a challenge, but to also offer a helping hand when adventurers need it. A truly modern take on the adventure game genre.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles