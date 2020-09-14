'Microsoft is Spending a Lot of Money on Something That Isnt an Acquisition,' According to Reporter - News

Microsoft announced last week its entry-level next-generation console, the Xbox Series S, and the premium-level next-generation console, the Xbox Series X, will launch on November 10, 2020, for estimated retail prices of $299 and $499, respectively. The two consoles were going to launch with Halo Infinite as the big AAA launch title, however, it was delayed to 2021.

While we do know Microsoft is looking to acquire more studios, VentureBeat's Jeff Grubb in a recent GamesBeat Decides podcast said he has heard Microsoft is spending a large amount of money on something new that isn't an acquisition.

"I have heard that Microsoft is spending a lot of money on something that isn’t an acquisition," Grubb said. "That’s what I’ve heard. It’s not an acquisition, and the way it was raised to me, it seemed like it would be a big deal."

Kinda Funny’s Imran Khan followed up by saying he has heard the same thing.

If it isn't an acquisition that Microsoft has spent a large amount of money on it is possible it could be for getting a AAA title on Xbox Game Pass or even getting a third-party title as a timed-console exclusive on the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

Microsoft last week also announced it has partnered with Electronic Arts to add EA Play membership to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC members for no additional cost starting this holiday. Ultimate members will be able to gain access to EA Play on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, and Windows 10 PCs, and Xbox Game Pass for PC members get EA Play on Windows 10.

