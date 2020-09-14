'Microsoft is Spending a Lot of Money on Something That Isnt an Acquisition,' According to Reporter - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 495 Views
Microsoft announced last week its entry-level next-generation console, the Xbox Series S, and the premium-level next-generation console, the Xbox Series X, will launch on November 10, 2020, for estimated retail prices of $299 and $499, respectively. The two consoles were going to launch with Halo Infinite as the big AAA launch title, however, it was delayed to 2021.
While we do know Microsoft is looking to acquire more studios, VentureBeat's Jeff Grubb in a recent GamesBeat Decides podcast said he has heard Microsoft is spending a large amount of money on something new that isn't an acquisition.
"I have heard that Microsoft is spending a lot of money on something that isn’t an acquisition," Grubb said. "That’s what I’ve heard. It’s not an acquisition, and the way it was raised to me, it seemed like it would be a big deal."
Kinda Funny’s Imran Khan followed up by saying he has heard the same thing.
If it isn't an acquisition that Microsoft has spent a large amount of money on it is possible it could be for getting a AAA title on Xbox Game Pass or even getting a third-party title as a timed-console exclusive on the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.
Microsoft last week also announced it has partnered with Electronic Arts to add EA Play membership to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC members for no additional cost starting this holiday. Ultimate members will be able to gain access to EA Play on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, and Windows 10 PCs, and Xbox Game Pass for PC members get EA Play on Windows 10.
3 Comments
Maybe they finally decided to counter all of Sony's recent AAA 3rd party moneyhatiing (Deathloop, Ghostwire Tokyo, Project Athia, plus FF16 is rumored) with some AAA 3rd party moneyhats of their own. Or maybe it's another big Gamepass multi-game publisher deal, like the recent EA one. Or maybe just a single big AAA as a day one Gamepass release, like Cyberpunk.
While CD Projekt Red shot it down a month ago it is possible Microsoft with enough money will able to get Cyberpunk 2077 on Game Pass day one. As for moneyhats there are many possibilities. Though, it would have to be for a game not already announced for PS5. Big games we know about but don't know the platforms would be something like GTA VI or Elder Scrolls VI. But those would cost Microsoft an arm and a leg to get either of them as an Xbox console exclusive.
- 0
Not sure where this narrative that Sony are the only ones money hatting when MS announced 22 console launch exclusives at their event the other month.
- 0