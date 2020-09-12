PlayStation 5 Showcase Set for September 16 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 13 hours ago / 1,117 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment announced it will host a PlayStation 5 showcase on Wednesday, September 16 starting at 1 pm PDT / 4 pm EDT / 9 pm BST / 10 pm CEST. You will be able to watch it on PlayStation.com, YouTube, and Twitch.
The PS5 digital showcase will run around 40 minutes and will "give you one more look at some of the great games coming to PS5 at launch (and beyond!)."
The PS5 will launch in Holiday 2020. However, the launch date and price could potentially be announced during the September 16 showcase.
21 Comments
Hope we get the price, and an announcement of free PS5 upgrades to Last of Us 2 and Ghost of Tshushima.
Hopefully we'll finally get price and the ability to pre order. Hope I can nab one before they sell out in 30 seconds. xD
You and me both friend! The pre orders will sell out in literal seconds :D!
Why do you think preorders will sell out in seconds?
Will certainly pre-order on Amazon.
Why do you NOT think preorders will sell out in seconds?
Because this is not a problem that ever happens.
Yes! I saw CNET released an acrticle on this. Thank you VGChartz for following suit! Please, PLEASE, Sony, RELEASE PRE ORDER INFORMATION. Also a price tag please. I had a feeling Sony would do something with PS5 news very soon since Microsoft released their Series S and Series X information previously. I'm so excited for next week!
The team here at VGChartz tries our best to report on gaming news ASAP. However, as a small team we can be late once in a while.
@trunkswd Your team is doing a wonderful job friend. I appreciate your site, VGChartz, bringing us gamers all news Sony, Nintendo, and Microsoft related. Keep up the good work :D!
The team at VGC is great, but sometimes they will take a little to report on news, so it is always good to keep an eye on the forum since there is much more users than team members it is likely that you'll see news there a little earlier.
About pre-orders it was posted here as well, perhaps you missed it, Sony posted a pre-order page (to buy directly from them) where you entered your email that would have a PSN account and if you were selected you would receive a mail with the info to confirm your pre-order.
@DonFerrari Thank you for letting me know that friend. I'll keep an eye on the VGChartz forum to be updated on Breaking News that comes :) and I didn't know Sony was doing that. A strange way for doing pre orders but there's a lot of anticipation for Sony PS5 so perhaps Sony feels bold haha
I guess Sony pre-order page was just for them to get a better estimative of the demand. Because nowhere else there was preorder open, but soon we will get from major retailers.
They better not come up with some gospel speech like "we don't want to impose restrictions to players" again since Sony became obsessed with censorship and restrictions (especially with games allowing mods). No wonder why some people use the term "censorstation". Not this time sony, not this time.
I agree friend. I really detest Sony censoring games. They need to stop it. Anime games are suffering on the PlayStation platform because of this. Glad Nintendo isn't censoring :D
I know it won't happen but I would be so happy if they would come up with a surprise like: "and we are also going to release the new Horizon sequel as a launch day title" :) PLEASE MAKE IT HAPPEN! Oh, still hoping to finally get the price, so we can pre-order!
The Xbox leak was a blessing for Sony, now they can adjust to get the Edge. And this seems it Will have games also, hope Sony drops some bomba and i hope we finally ser ff16
Still hoping for Bloodborne 2 but i fear Fromsoftware is all in on Elden Ring atm.
Well, this worked out. Sounds like Microsoft and Sony were both gearing up for massive reveals in the same week. However, "leaks" caused Microsoft to move first. Wonder how this plays out.