PlayStation 5 Showcase Set for September 16

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced it will host a PlayStation 5 showcase on Wednesday, September 16 starting at 1 pm PDT / 4 pm EDT / 9 pm BST / 10 pm CEST. You will be able to watch it on PlayStation.com, YouTube, and Twitch.

The PS5 digital showcase will run around 40 minutes and will "give you one more look at some of the great games coming to PS5 at launch (and beyond!)."

The PS5 will launch in Holiday 2020. However, the launch date and price could potentially be announced during the September 16 showcase.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

