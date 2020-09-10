Xbox Series X And Xbox Series S Supports Dolby Vision And Dolby Atmos - News

Dolby has announced the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will have support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Support for Dolby Atmos games will be available at launch, while Dolby Vision games support will be coming in 2021.

"With support for Dolby Atmos games at launch and Dolby Vision games coming in 2021, the Xbox Series X and Series S will be the first consoles ever to enable gaming in both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos," says Dolby.

"When you play in Dolby Vision, you unlock the most realistic and lifelike visuals the game has to offer, with brightness, contrast, color, and depth that goes beyond even traditional HDR games. Experience the world the way it was meant to be seen."

"A leap beyond surround sound, Dolby Atmos puts you in the middle of the action by precisely placing each sound all around you in three-dimensional space, so you can quickly pinpoint its location in the game — before it's too late."

Microsoft’s GM of games marketing Aaron Greenberg added via his Twitter account the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are the "only next-gen consoles supporting both the industry leading Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos."

Xbox Series X/S officially will be the only next-gen consoles supporting both the industry leading Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos! #XGonGiveItToYa https://t.co/4l7UcQnhUW — Aaron Greenberg 🙅🏼‍♂️❎ (@aarongreenberg) September 10, 2020

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will launch on November 10 for $499 and $299, respectively.

