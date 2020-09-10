Xbox Series X And Xbox Series S Supports Dolby Vision And Dolby Atmos - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 266 Views
Dolby has announced the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will have support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Support for Dolby Atmos games will be available at launch, while Dolby Vision games support will be coming in 2021.
Microsoft’s GM of games marketing Aaron Greenberg added via his Twitter account the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are the "only next-gen consoles supporting both the industry leading Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos."
Xbox Series X/S officially will be the only next-gen consoles supporting both the industry leading Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos! #XGonGiveItToYa https://t.co/4l7UcQnhUW— Aaron Greenberg 🙅🏼♂️❎ (@aarongreenberg) September 10, 2020
The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will launch on November 10 for $499 and $299, respectively.
3 Comments
I thought this was already know since PS5 3D Audio Tempest reveal (haven't Sony also said it supported Dolby Vision and Atmos?), I thought MS reveal of the day prior had this information as well.