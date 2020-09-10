AGOS: A Game of Space Announced for Steam VR and Oculus - News

Ubisoft has announced AGOS: A Game of Space for Steam VR and Oculus. It will launch on October 28.

Here is an overview of the game:

The year is 2057. Earth is doomed. In a desperate move for survival, mankind embarks aboard hundreds of ships, putting its future into the hands of artificial intelligence to guide them to a distant habitable planet in order to rebuild civilization. Explore, scavenge resources, unlock new technologies, and face the perils of space to maintain life on board your ship during this extraordinary journey to save humankind.

Key Features:

Unique Piloting Experience – Experience innovative, realistic, physics-based gameplay.

– Experience innovative, realistic, physics-based gameplay. Travel Through Space – Travel through eight unique star systems. Harvest rare resources, explore abandoned space stations, fulfill quests, and trade with other ships.

– Travel through eight unique star systems. Harvest rare resources, explore abandoned space stations, fulfill quests, and trade with other ships. Analyze, Adapt, and Evolve – Build probes, unlock new parts, and improve your ship to face all the dangers that space offers to unwary travelers.

– Build probes, unlock new parts, and improve your ship to face all the dangers that space offers to unwary travelers. A Unique VR Experience – Innovative controls for a motion sickness–free experience. Get into the cockpit and get lost in space for hours.

