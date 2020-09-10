Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S Mockup Consoles Gets Video and Images - News

Microsoft has sent several gaming outlets mockup units of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. The gaming outlets have posted several images of the mockups, as well as a video.

View a video of the two mockups from Unbox Therapy below:

View images from The Verge below:

View images from GameSpot below:

Here are some more comparison shots:

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will launch on November 10 for $499 and $299, respectively.

