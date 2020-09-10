Rangok Skies is an Arcade Shooter, Announced for Switch, PS4 and PC - News

Publisher Digerati and developer Samurai Games have announced vertically-scrolling arcade shooter, Rangok Skies, for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam. It will launch in Q4 2020.

Here is an overview of the game:

Rangok Skies is a vertically scrolling arcade shooter inspired by the genre classics, such as DoDonPachi, Gunbird, and Strikers 1945. Highly replayable with four different characters, each with their own unique ship, weapons, and bombs. Includes two-player local co-op.

Key Features:

Choose Your Pilot – Four different characters, each with their own unique ship, weapons, bombs, and story endings.

– Four different characters, each with their own unique ship, weapons, bombs, and story endings. Solo Mode – Start with three lives and three continue credits, and try to beat the game!

– Start with three lives and three continue credits, and try to beat the game! Online Rankings – Which leaderboard you’re ranked on—Terminators, Masters, Heroes, or Babies—is determined by lives lost, continues used, and score.

– Which leaderboard you’re ranked on—Terminators, Masters, Heroes, or Babies—is determined by lives lost, continues used, and score. Auto-Shoot Accuracy – Hold down fire to slow your ship and enable more precise movements.

– Hold down fire to slow your ship and enable more precise movements. Special Weapons – For targeted mass destruction of most enemies and bullets.

– For targeted mass destruction of most enemies and bullets. Mega Bombs – Inflict screen-clearing devastation, perfect for tight situations.

– Inflict screen-clearing devastation, perfect for tight situations. Collect Mini-Items and Rewards – Increase firepower, charge the Mega Bomb meter, boost your score.

– Increase firepower, charge the Mega Bomb meter, boost your score. Five Intense Stages – Each with their own enemies and huge end-of-level boss.

– Each with their own enemies and huge end-of-level boss. Local Co-Op Mode – Play with a friend and defeat Lord Rangok together.

– Play with a friend and defeat Lord Rangok together. TATE Mode – Supports turning your monitor vertically for the full arcade experience.

– Supports turning your monitor vertically for the full arcade experience. And more… 60 frames per second. Plays in full screen. Controller and customizable keyboard support.



Story

A long time ago, during the Great Vampire War, four nations joined forces to defeat the evil Lord Rangok and bring an end to his dark reign of terror. Wielding the arcane ‘Vampire Spear’—a powerful weapon forged by wizards—the nations prevailed and Lord Rangok was vanquished. Following their glorious victory, the Vampire Spear was divided between the four nations as a symbol of their strong alliance. A great period of peace endured, until…

Present day. A mysterious message from an unknown sender has spread chaos across the four nations: “Bring the Vampire Spear, and you will be given rewards beyond your wildest dreams.”

War has started!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

