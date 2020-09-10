Bandai Namco Reveals TGS 2020 Lineup and Schedule of Events - News

Bandai Namco has revealed its lineup of games and live-stream schedule for Tokyo Game Show 2020, which will be an online event and run from September 24 to 27.

Check out the lineup and schedule below:

Lineup

Captain Tsubaa: Rise of New Champions (PS4, Switch, PC)

(PS4, Switch, PC) Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

(PS4, Xbox One, PC) Jump Force Deluxe Edition (Switch)

(Switch) Kamen Rider: Memory of Heroez (PS4, Switch)

(PS4, Switch) Katamari Damacy Reroll (PS4, Xbox One)

(PS4, Xbox One) Little Nightmares II (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

(PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) Mini 4WD Hyper Dash Grand Prix (iOS, Android)

(iOS, Android) Mobile Suit GUndam Extreme VS. Maxiboost ON (PS4)

(PS4) Project CARS 3 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

(PS4, Xbox One, PC) Pro Yakyuu Famista 2020 (Switch)

(Switch) Scarlet Nexus (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC)

(PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC) Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

(PS4, Xbox One, PC) Sword Art Online: Alicizatin Rising Steel (iOS, Android)

Schedule

Starting September 27 at 14:00 JST, Bandai Namco will host “TGS 2020 Online Bandai Namco Eight-Hour TV,” an eight-hour live stream featuring the latest information on the company’s upcoming titles. Specific contents, scheduling, and campaigns will be announced at a later date.

