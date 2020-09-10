Blind Fate: Edo no Yami Announced for Xbox Series, PS5, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

posted 5 hours ago

Publisher 101XP and developer Troglobytes Games have announced slash-and-blast action side-scroller, Blind Fate: Edo no Yami, for the Xbox Series, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

View a trailer of the game below:





Here is an overview of the game:

It’s a new, dark and machine-filled Edo period, and the Shogunate rules over Japan with its just, but pitiless hand: you.

As a demon-hunter, it is your duty to enforce the law and protect the citizens from the Youkai, bloodthirsty robotic creatures.

You are Yami, a cyber-samurai, and this is your life.

You follow orders. You obey. You kill.

Until your sight is taken from you, and you must learn to “feel” the world anew.

“Thunderclap From a Clear Sky”

Everything is but memories and shadows.

His cyber-senses allow Yami to feel heat and vibrations, perceive every sound, but the world around him is just old information uploaded to his wired brain.

The house you see could be just rubble. Is there truly a wall? Does this bridge still stand? Even your enemies are formless mist until you find and download the right data.

Everything you see could be a lie. Everything you don’t could kill you.

“After the Rain, Earth Hardens”

The world is cruel, but so are you. Armed with a lethal katana and a devastating hand-cannon you dispense merciless death to machines and humans alike.

The grace of the blade intertwines with brutal firepower in spectacular combos, weaving a murderous symphony of destruction.

Let the sword sing and the cannon roar.

“Flower, Bird, Wind, Moon”

Japan is a land of mysteries, spirits and robots.

Mechanical Youkai hunt mountains and lush forests, haunt villages and hide among the neon-lit skyscrapers.

As you journey through a wondrous sci-fi Edo period, you will meet cyber-gods and bionic samurai, robotic fairies and ascetic AIs.

Folktales and technology blend seamlessly into a seducing world that begs to be explored.

“The Frog in the Well Does Not Know the Great Sea”

Demon-hunters are disappearing all over Japan, their corpses maimed and left to rot. They tried to do the same with you. They failed. Now you will show them that it was a terrible mistake.

Yami’s tale of revenge and honor is gripping, profound and unexpected.

Follow him on his dark path and uncover the truth that lies beyond what eye can see.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

