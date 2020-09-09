Chronos: Before the Ashes Announced for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia - News

by, posted 7 hours ago

Publisher THQ Nordic and developer Gunfire Games have announced Chronos: Before the Ashes for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. It will launch on December 1.

Here is an overview of the game:

This is an action role-playing game in which players assume the role of a fighter trying to save a land from a great evil. From a third-person perspective, players can explore an ancient labyrinth while battling fantastical enemies (e.g., goblins, stone monsters, minotaur) in melee combat. Characters fight using swords, spears, and clubs. Combat is highlighted by impact sounds, light effects, and cries of pain. Enemies emit small splashes of blood when struck, and some levels depict pools of blood on the ground. The word “bastard” appears in game text.

