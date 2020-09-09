Black Legend is a Turn-Based Strategy RPG, Announced for Xbox Series, PS5, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Developer Warcave has announced turn-based strategy RPG, Black Legend, for the Xbox Series S and X, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2021.

Lead a squadron of Mercenaries into the accursed city of Grant to aid a struggling resistance against a deadly cult of fanatics. Explore deep into the city to eradicate a madness inflicting fog that shrouds the streets in this thrilling alternate history Turn-Based Strategy RPG!

Key Features:

Explore the ruined streets of Grant, a 17th century city based on the architecture of the Low Countries of Northwestern Europe. Search every corner to discover hidden sidequests, treasure troves, and recruitable characters.

Fight using an alchemy system based on the old concept of Humorism. Master the four different instabilities and combine them with Catalyst Attacks to deal massive damage to enemies! Be warned, your foes will do the same to you.

Unlock 15 playable classes, each with unique abilities and equipment. Master and combine class abilities to become the ultimate liberator of Grant.

Approach battles on your own terms using free exploration before diving into tactical turn-based combat.

Build and customize your team using cross class abilities and discovered equipment.

Aid the resistance in their struggle against the Mephistian Cultists and battle beasts pulled from regional folklore.

Uncover the history of Mephisto, a menacing Alchemist who brewed the maddening fog clouding the city.

Choose Your Difficulty: For those who wish to see the story, the path can be gentle. For those who wish for difficulty, even the slightest mistake will be greatly punished.

