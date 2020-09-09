Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom Announced for Xbox Series and PS5 - News

posted 59 minutes ago

Publisher FDG Entertainment and developer Game Atelier announced Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom is coming to the Xbox Series S and X, and the PlayStation 5.

The next-generation versions of the game support native 4K resolution at 120 frames per second via HDMI 2.1.

Users who own the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One versions of the game will get a free upgrade to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series versions.

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom is available now for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and GOG.

