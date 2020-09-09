Xbox Game Pass Adds EA Play for No Additional Cost - News

Microsoft announced it has partnered with Electronic Arts to add EA Play membership to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC members for no additional cost starting this holiday. Ultimate members will be able to gain access to EA Play on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, and Windows 10 PCs, and Xbox Game Pass for PC members get EA Play on Windows 10.

EA Play includes the following content:

More than 60 of EA’s biggest and best console and PC games like FIFA 20, Titanfall 2 and Need for Speed Heat, as well as titles from some of EA’s most popular franchises like Battlefield, Mass Effect, Skate, and The Sims.

FIFA 20, Titanfall 2 and Need for Speed Heat, as well as titles from some of EA’s most popular franchises like Battlefield, Mass Effect, Skate, and The Sims. Exclusive in-game challenges and rewards, special member-only content, discounts on EA digital purchases for DLC, games, and more.

Access to trials of games for up to 10 hours from best-loved franchises and top titles like Madden NFL 21 and FIFA 21.

Madden NFL 21 and FIFA 21. Not only will EA Play titles be available on console and PC, this holiday, some of the best EA Play games will also be available for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members to play on Android devices via the cloud at no additional charge.

"Since we launched Xbox Game Pass, you’ve shared that it creates amazing experiences for you and your communities," reads the announcement post. "Together, we have seen it amplify the power of gaming – to unlock discovery of new adventures, bring fun and enjoyment to a day, and make it possible to connect from afar. If you haven’t tried Xbox Game Pass yet, you can join the community for just $1 for your first month. With EA Play bringing the best of EA to Game Pass across devices there is no better time to jump in to the Game Pass experience! Learn more at xbox.com/gamepass."

