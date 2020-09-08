Xbox Series S Officially Announced, 'Next-Gen Performance in the Smallest Xbox Ever' - News

by, posted 1 hour ago

Microsoft has officially announced the Xbox Series S following several leaks late last night. The console is features "next-gen performance in the smallest Xbox ever" for an estimated retail price of $299 / £249.99.

More information on the Xbox Series S will be shared soon.

👀 Let’s make it official!



Xbox Series S | Next-gen performance in the ˢᵐᵃˡˡᵉˢᵗ Xbox ever. $299 (ERP).



Looking forward to sharing more! Soon. Promise. pic.twitter.com/8wIEpLPVEq — Xbox (@Xbox) September 8, 2020

The announcement trailer for the Xbox Series S has leaked online confirming the console is nearly 60 percent smaller than Xbox Series X:

The trailer confirms the following information on the console:

All-digital

1440p resolution at up to 120 frames per second

DirectX ray tracing

Variable rate shading

Variable refresh rate

Ultra-low latency

Custom 512 GB NVME SSD

4K streaming media playback

4K upscaling for games

One of the reports last night revealed the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will launch on November 10, 2020, and the Xbox Series X would be priced at $499. The two consoles will have a monthly financial plan called Xbox All Access as well that will be pushed by retailers worldwide. The Xbox Series S will be $25 per month via Xbox All Access and the Xbox Series X will be $35 per month.

