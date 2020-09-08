Xbox Series S Officially Announced, 'Next-Gen Performance in the Smallest Xbox Ever' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 580 Views
Microsoft has officially announced the Xbox Series S following several leaks late last night. The console is features "next-gen performance in the smallest Xbox ever" for an estimated retail price of $299 / £249.99.
More information on the Xbox Series S will be shared soon.
👀 Let’s make it official!— Xbox (@Xbox) September 8, 2020
Xbox Series S | Next-gen performance in the ˢᵐᵃˡˡᵉˢᵗ Xbox ever. $299 (ERP).
Looking forward to sharing more! Soon. Promise. pic.twitter.com/8wIEpLPVEq
The announcement trailer for the Xbox Series S has leaked online confirming the console is nearly 60 percent smaller than Xbox Series X:
The trailer confirms the following information on the console:
- All-digital
- 1440p resolution at up to 120 frames per second
- DirectX ray tracing
- Variable rate shading
- Variable refresh rate
- Ultra-low latency
- Custom 512 GB NVME SSD
- 4K streaming media playback
- 4K upscaling for games
One of the reports last night revealed the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will launch on November 10, 2020, and the Xbox Series X would be priced at $499. The two consoles will have a monthly financial plan called Xbox All Access as well that will be pushed by retailers worldwide. The Xbox Series S will be $25 per month via Xbox All Access and the Xbox Series X will be $35 per month.
9 Comments
The 1440p target (probably at 60fps more often than 120fps) on next-gen titles makes me think this console will be about as performant as the 6TFLOP Xbox One X (which has been discontinued) in traditional workloads, with the newer APU architecture leading to a smaller heat output for the smaller chassis and better performance in ray-tracing workloads, plus an NVME SSD to boot, something the One X never had. I'm not in the market for a Series S personally, as I hope to own a 4k display at some point down the line, but I think this SKU paired with Game Pass will be a serious contender - and will certainly outsell the full Series X SKU at its supposed $500 tag
I wonder if the ONLY difference between the systems would be 1440p vs 4k or is also there will be a difference in fps, like most games on S running at 30fps while on series X they would be at 60fps
Given the current economic climate that they obviously didn't see coming when R&D started for this, this turned out to be timed perfectly. Great move.
Hasn't the gaming industry been doing better than ever lately during the pandemic?
Yes gamers with disposable income have been able to buy and play more games because they have more time which translates to extra sales. But people at large are not better off at all, and will now more likely be in a position to afford a console at this price.
Ok but... an we have an all black version?
Wish there was a disc drive. Oh well, I guess most people will use this for gamepass?