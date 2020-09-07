Xbox Series S Has Leaked, Launches This Holiday For An Estimated $299 - News

It has been long-rumored Microsoft plans to release two next-generation consoles, one that is a high-end console and a second that is an entry-level console. We know just about everything on the hardware of the high-end console, the Xbox Series X, minus the price and launch date.

Not much was known about the entry-level console other than its name, the Xbox Series S. However, executive producer at BWW Media Group Brad Sams has revealed the first details on the Xbox Series S.

Check out the Xbox Series S console below:

The Xbox Series S will launch this Holiday 2020 for an estimated retail price of $299. The leaked image of the console doesn't show a disc-drive, so it is very likely an all-digital console.

Sams says Microsoft plans to unveil the Xbox Series S console soon. The console was codenamed, Xbox Lockhart.

Senior video game analyst at Niko Partners Daniel Ahmad has confirmed the leaked design of the console is real, however, the price is unknown.

"This is real, the console design that is," said Ahmad. "The price is unknown [of course]."

"This is basically part of Microsoft's two SKU push for the Xbox next-gen family," he continued. "The Series X being a high end, high spec, high price console. The Series S being a mid range, mid spec, low price console. Both running the same next-gen games.

"One notable thing is the lack of disc drive in the Series S, to keep costs down. It's very much a console that will allow people to jump in from day 1 at a low cost. Rather than have to wait for price drops. Makes sense when you consider Game Pass / xCloud pairing."

A short video comparing the Xbox Series S to the Xbox Series X has also leaked online. Check out an image comparing the two consoles below:

