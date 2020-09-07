PS5 UK Site Changes Release Window from Holiday 2020 to Late 2020 - News

We are in September and are now two to three months away from the launch of the next-generation consoles, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, and still don't know the launch date and price for either console.

Microsoft has confirmed the Xbox Series X will launch in November, however, there are some indications that the PS5 won't launch until possibly December.

The official PS5 UK site has changed the launch window from Holiday 2020 to Late 2020. The official PS5 US site still lists a Holiday 2020 release window.

The change on the UK site could mean nothing or it could mean Sony is looking to do a staggered release of the PS5 with it launching first in North America in November and Europe in December.

The PlayStation 4 did get a staggered release with it launching on North America on November 15, 2013, followed by a release in Europe two weeks later on November 29. It didn't get a release in Japan until February 22, 2014.

The PlayStation 3 launched much later in Europe than it did in Japan and North America. With it launching in Japan and North America in November 2006 and in Europe in March 2007.

