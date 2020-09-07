Shadow Man: Remastered Trailer Released - News

posted 5 hours ago

Nightdive Studios has released the second teaser trailer for Shadow Man: Remastered. The remaster features modern resolution support, restores cut content, responsive controls, updated AI, improved gameplay, and a remastered soundtrack.

View it below:

Shadow Man: Remastered is in development for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

