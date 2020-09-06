Rise of the Triad Remastered Announced for PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC - News

Publisher 3D Realms and developers Destructive Creations and Apogee Software have announced Rise of the Triad Remastered for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. It will launch in early 2021.

The game is a port of the 1995 first-person shooter. It has been remastered with widescreen resolution support, a classic mode, mouselook support, and revamped multiplayer.

View the reveal trailer below:

Revealed at REALMS DEEP 2020:

Rise of the Triad Remastered

for Switch, Xbox, Playstation and PC

Coming 2021!!!https://t.co/ifnsVFeAaA@DestCreat_Team @ApogeeSoftware — 3D Realms (@3DRealms) September 6, 2020

