Fallen Aces is a Hand-Drawn Crime Noire FPS, Announced for PC

Publisher New Blood Interactive and developers Trey Powell and Jason Bond have announced hand-drawn crime noir first-person shooter Fallen Aces for PC via Steam. It will release "soon."



View the reveal trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

The A.C.E.S. Watchful guardians of Switchblade City. Being taken down, one by one.

Now it’s up to one man, with two fists, to get to the bottom of it all.

Enter a world of heroes, villains, crime, corruption, and betrayal.

Fallen Aces is a first-person shooter crime noir that plays right out of the 90s and looks right out of a comic.

Key Features:

A Gritty Crime Noir Saga – Spanning three episodes and dozens of levels, featuring fully voiced hand drawn comic cutscenes.

– Spanning three episodes and dozens of levels, featuring fully voiced hand drawn comic cutscenes. The World is Your Weapon – Use your fists, knives, pipes, trash cans, pistols, Tommy guns, and more to take back Switchblade City.

– Use your fists, knives, pipes, trash cans, pistols, Tommy guns, and more to take back Switchblade City. Non-Linear Level Design – Choose your path, use stealth, go loud, or try a mixture of both.

– Choose your path, use stealth, go loud, or try a mixture of both. Hand-Drawn – 100 percent original art by Trey Powell brings Switchblade City to life.

– 100 percent original art by Trey Powell brings Switchblade City to life. Live Orchestral OST – Real keys, real brass, real strings. Time to tune up the band, boys!

– Real keys, real brass, real strings. Time to tune up the band, boys! Fuggedaboutit! – Hundreds of lines of authentic period era gangster dialogue injects personality into Fallen Aces.

