A Prince of Persia Remake to be Announced at Ubisoft Forward, According to Rumor - News

/ 604 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

A Prince of Persia Remake was listed recently at a retailer for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 with a November 2020 release window.

Bloomberg News video game reporter Jason Schreier at the time practically confirmed the listing is real on Twitter by saying "video game retailers sure love leaking Ubisoft's surprise announcements."

Schreier in the Triple Click podcast revealed the remake will be announced during the next Ubisoft Forward showcase, which will take place on Thursday, September 10 at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET. You will be able to watch it on YouTube, Twitch, and Ubisoft.com.

Prince of Persia is a series of action-adventure games that started with the original getting a launch in 1989. Prince of Persia: Escape was the last release in the series with a 2018 release for iOS and Android.

Thanks, Wccftech.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles