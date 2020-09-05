GRAVEN Announced for Xbox Series X, PS5, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publishers 3D Realms and 1C Entertainment, and developer Slipgate Ironworks have announced and dark fantasy action-adventure first-person shooter, GRAVEN, for the Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2021.

"GRAVEN began as a game we had often dreamed of," said 3D Realms vice president and GRAVEN game director Frederik Schreiber. "'What would a spiritual successor to a dark fantasy series such as Hexen, have looked like if it was made in 1998 in the original Unreal engine?' We think the answer is GRAVEN. We hope you do too."

View the reveal trailer below:

View the gameplay trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

A faithful priest of the Orthogonal order, exiled unto death for a crime in defense of another, you live again in a small boat, adrift in a swamp. A stranger ferries you to solid ground and bestows upon you vague instructions, along with a mysterious staff and book. Go forth, pious priest, alleviate suffering, uncover deceptions, and smash the eldritch perversions encroaching upon reality itself.

A marriage between modern development tools and techniques with a stark late 90s aesthetic bring the action first person puzzler GRAVEN to life, featuring character designs by Chuck Jones (Duke Nukem 3D, Half-Life) and the voice talent of Stephan Weyte (Blood, Fire Emblem, DUSK) in a dark yet distinct medieval fantasy experience.

Key Features:

Solve puzzles and scour lore to uncover the motives of the foul heretical sects behind the plagues and seasons undermining the land.

Alter your environment with all that surrounds you, wielding spells and crystals to adjust as you see fit in your pursuit.

Discover new weapons and upgrade them at blacksmiths and alchemists to customize your capability.

Expand your horizons by returning to old stomping grounds with new abilities and seeing how far down the chasms go.

Slay over thirty distinct enemies in an ever broadening world across numerous biomes.

Walk the parallel path, lest you stumble into the recesses of the world, where the fog knows no light, and creatures beyond time roam free.

Earn your peace.

