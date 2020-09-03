Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit Announced for Switch - News

/ 522 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Nintendo has announced Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch on October 16 in Mario Set or Luigi Set for $99.99. The game brings the fun of the Mario Kart series into the real world by using a Switch to rage against opponents using a physical Kart.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Created in partnership with Velan Studios, Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit brings the fun of the Mario Kart series into the real world by using a Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite** system to race against opponents using a physical Kart. The physical Kart responds to boosts in-game and in the real world, stops when hit with an item and can be affected in different ways depending on the race. Players place gates to create a custom course layout in their home, where the only limit is their imagination. Race against Koopalings in Grand Prix, unlock a variety of course customizations and costumes for Mario or Luigi, and play with up to four players in local multiplayer mode.

Control a real-life Mario Kart with Nintendo Switch and watch it come to life in the game! – Race a real-world Mario Kart through your home! Use the Nintendo Switch™ system to control your kart and watch as it reacts to what’s happening in the game as you boost and drift to victory. Your in-home course comes to life on-screen with a view from right behind the driver’s seat.

– Race a real-world Mario Kart through your home! Use the Nintendo Switch™ system to control your kart and watch as it reacts to what’s happening in the game as you boost and drift to victory. Your in-home course comes to life on-screen with a view from right behind the driver’s seat. Turn your home into a Mario Kart course of your design – Place gates and customize courses* in the real world, then see them come alive with different in-game environments like jungles and snowscapes and obstacles like Piranha Plants. Use objects from around the house to customize your courses and add challenge, then watch the game transform your home into the Mario Kart world.

– Place gates and customize courses* in the real world, then see them come alive with different in-game environments like jungles and snowscapes and obstacles like Piranha Plants. Use objects from around the house to customize your courses and add challenge, then watch the game transform your home into the Mario Kart world. Zoom around the house with up to three friends – Bring along some friends to race around your custom course in Custom Race or Grand Prix! Just make sure each player has their own Nintendo Switch system, the Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit game and a Mario kart or Luigi kart.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles