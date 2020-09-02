No More Content Planned for Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled - News

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled developer Beenox via Twitter announced the March update that included the Deenox Pack was the final update to the game and there is no new content in the works.

Beenox is currently working on the N. Verted modes for Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, the developer says "will blow you away," and working on "some other things we can't quite mention yet." Toys for Bob is the lead developer for Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time.

All the current game modes and features in Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled will remain playable. This includes Online Multiplayer, Leaderboards, and the Pit Stop.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 2.

