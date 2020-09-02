Kena: Bridge of Spirits is the Next GameInformer Cover Story - News

/ 405 Views

by, posted 12 hours ago

Magazine GameInformer announced the cover story for issue 328, which will be available next week, will be the action-adventure game, Kena: Bridge of Spirits.

"Kena: Bridge of Spirits was one of the standout trailers shown during Sony's PlayStation 5 reveal event, introducing players to a beautiful world and a host of cute helpers known as the Rot," reads the announcement post from GameInformer. "We're excited to announce that Ember Lab's lush adventure game is our next cover story. In the next issue of Game Informer magazine, we take a closer look at the game and its fascinating development.

"How did a studio with roots in commercial animation move over to the world of video games? How did the team land on the idea of a young adventurer on a mission of healing and reconciliation? What the heck are the Rot? And how did an up and coming studio not only get their hands on PlayStation 5 development tools but also land a highly coveted slot in the console's first major announcement event?

"We explore those questions and many more in our 14-page cover story, which will be hitting next week. Sorry to keep you waiting, but we were too excited about this one to stay completely quiet."

Here is an overview of the game:

A story-driven action-adventure, the game seamlessly blends narrative with exploration, puzzle-solving, and fast-paced combat for a beautiful, immersive journey. Kena: Bridge of Spirits is slated to debut in time for the 2020 holiday season.

This gorgeous adventure takes players on a journey of self-discovery as Kena restores balance to an ancient village in a once-thriving environment. Players take on the role of Kena, a young Spirit Guide on a quest to uncover the mysterious story surrounding the demise of the village. Using her staff and the help of her collection of tiny companions known as the Rot, the player will disarm adversaries, unlock new skills, uncover secrets, and restore the beauty of the land.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits is the first game from Ember Lab, a small indie studio that honed its skills creating character-driven animated commercials and branded game apps for clients such as Coca-Cola, Major League Baseball, and Hisense. The studio was formed in 2009 by brothers Josh and Mike Grier with the mission to tell great stories with universal appeal. Ember Lab is a tight-knit team of 14 that seeks out and collaborates with emerging talent and developers worldwide.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits will launch for the PlayStation 5 and via the Epic Games Store in Holiday 2020.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles