Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2020 Showcase Won't Have Next-Gen News - News

posted 14 hours ago

Microsoft will be opening Tokyo Game Show 2020 Online on September 24 at 9 pm JST with an Xbox presentation. In an Xbox Wire Post Microsoft said there will be "no new next-gen news."

The Xbox showcase will "celebrate the visionary creators and vibrant players in the region. Tune in to see the latest on games, content from our Japanese partners and players, and further details on Xbox services."

There will also be news on the latest updates for Microsoft Flight Simulator on Xbox Game Pass for PC, Windows 10, and Steam, as well as Creativity from the Japanese Minecraft creator community and a look at first- and third-party announcements from recent months.

Tokyo Game Show 2020 will run from September 24 to 27.

