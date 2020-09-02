Mortal Kombat Dev NetherRealm Teases Next Game - News

The creative director at NetherRealm Studios and co-creator of Mortal Kombat and Injustice has teased the studio's next game via Twitter. Boon says there will be a tease in the future of NetherRealm, which will likely be its next game.

NetherRealm parent company Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment at DC FanDome announced two games from sister studios, Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

I see a tease in our future.... — Ed Boon (@noobde) September 1, 2020

NetherRealm's last release was Mortal Kombat 11 in 2019. The studio was founded in May 2010.

