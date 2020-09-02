EA Play and EA Play Pro Subscriptions Now Available on Steam - News

/ 273 Views

by, posted 15 hours ago

The video game publisher Electronic Arts has released many of its games on Steam over the past several months. EA has now released EA Play for PC via Steam, which was formerly known as EA Access and Origin Access Basic, as well as EA Play Pro.

EA Play gives access to a library of EA games through the Vault, 10 percent discount on EA game purchases, and a 10 hour trial period for any EA game.

Here is an overview of EA Play:

EA Play is a game subscription service that makes every game more rewarding with access to exclusive player challenges, in-game rewards, member-only content and a library of top titles including The Sims 4, Need for Speed Heat, Titanfall 2—and some of EA’s most fabled franchises like Battlefield, Star Wars Battlefront, and Plants vs. Zombies. EA Play is available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and on PC via Origin now, and launches on Steam for PC on August 31.

EA Play members get more from their favorite games with unique in-game benefits and perks for EA’s latest games:

Madden NFL 21 players get to start their season early on August 21, as well as enjoy EA Play Challenges, a launch-day pack in Madden Ultimate Team™, three Gold Team Fantasy Packs each month, plus additional in-game benefits that will give you a boost on the field.

players get to start their season early on August 21, as well as enjoy EA Play Challenges, a launch-day pack in Madden Ultimate Team™, three Gold Team Fantasy Packs each month, plus additional in-game benefits that will give you a boost on the field. FIFA 21 players will get early access to the trial starting October 1 with pre-launch challenges to unlock bonuses and additional benefits all season long including FIFA Ultimate Team™ Season Objective XP boosts.

players will get early access to the trial starting October 1 with pre-launch challenges to unlock bonuses and additional benefits all season long including FIFA Ultimate Team™ Season Objective XP boosts. Star Wars: Squadrons players will receive in-game perks through vanity items like the Interceptor Elegance Helmet and the Ashen Monarch Starfighter Paint Job Set.

Members can also try out selected new release games for up to 10 hrs, with saved progress for those who decide to purchase the game so they can continue where they left off. Members also save on digital purchases, with a 10% member discount on full games to Season Passes, points packs, and downloadable content. Members of EA Play will also be the first to try a reimagined PC experience that is currently available as Origin Beta. An EA Play membership is available for $4.99 a month. EA Play Pro membership, with full access to all of EA’s new titles, is $14.99 a month or $99.99 a year.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles