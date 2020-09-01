Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S News Coming Before TGS 2020, According to Insider - News

Now that we are in September the next-generation consoles are right around the corner with the Xbox Series X officially launching in November 2020 and the PlayStation 5 in Holiday 2020. Earlier today the Tokyo Game Show 2020 live stream schedule was revealed and it will be starting with Microsoft showcasing games coming to the Xbox consoles on September 24.

Industry insider Klobrille says there will be "relevant Xbox news earlier" than the Tokyo Game Show 2020 event. In a later tweet, he mentioned the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S by saying "Xbox Series X|S."

The Xbox Series S has yet to be announced by Microsoft, however, there has been evidence for its existence.

This should be treated as a rumor until an official announcement is made by Microsoft.

There will be relevant Xbox news earlier. — Klobrille (@klobrille) September 1, 2020

Xbox Series X|S — Klobrille (@klobrille) September 1, 2020

