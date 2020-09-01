It Appears Microsoft Has Produced 825,000 Units of Xbox Series X So Far [Update] - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 10 hours ago / 2,073 Views
Update:
Despite Microsoft only showing an image of the Xbox Series X in the post they have told The Verge senior editor Tom Warren the program was done with Xbox One X consoles and not Xbox Series X.
"This pilot program was conducted with Xbox One X consoles," said a Microsoft representative.
Microsoft tells me "This pilot program was conducted with Xbox One X consoles," and not Xbox Series X as Microsoft's image implies. Nothing to see here :)— Tom Warren (@tomwarren) September 1, 2020
Original article:
Microsoft is well into producing its next-generation video game console, the Xbox Series X, as it will be launching in just over two months in November 2020. We have yet to get an exact release date or price.
Microsoft in its "By the Numbers Sustainability" news post on page five revealed they have produced 825,000 units of the Xbox Series X, as spotted by Twitter user Wario64.
"Xbox has created the world's first carbon-neutral gaming console - actually, 825,000 of them," reads the post. "The consoles are part of a pilot program for more ambitious corban neutral-hardware goals."
The Xbox One sold a little over one million units during its launch week. Therefore, having 825,000 units of the Xbox Series X already produced is a good sign for a strong launch of the console.
Looks like 825,000 units of Xbox Series X has been produced...so far? https://t.co/nD98Mx5ft1 pic.twitter.com/ioXm0g22CG— Wario64 (@Wario64) August 31, 2020
11 Comments
Apparently a Microsoft spokesman clarified and said that though the picture on the slide is a Series X, they actually made 825k Xbox One X units carbon neutral last year.
825 seems to be a hot number. Carbon neutral consoles, total SSD capacity. Hopefully not console pricing.
That should just about be enough units to meet demand on launch day in Japan.
Microsoft can be happy if they sell 825k units lifetime in Japan ^^
Worth noting that Series X is pictured in the slide, which suggests they have 825k Xbox Series X units finished already. If the rumors of Lockhart/Series S are true, they will almost certainly be manufacturing more Series S units than Series X units, since S is is priced for the mainstream market. Microsoft did begin production in mid-May supposedly, and Xbox One S has been very low stock all Summer, which suggests they have most of their production lines focused on Series S and X production now at the cost of drastically reduced Xbox One production. Wouldn't be surprised if they have twice that many Series S units ready now, so 1.6m S and 800k X for 2.4m total. Probably aiming to have 3m total or more ready by launch in November, so that they'll have enough stock to meet demand the whole Holiday season. Afterall, Xbox One had everything going against it and it still sold 3.1m units Holiday 2013.
Wow, what a PR blunder.
Yeah producing environmentally responsible consoles is terrible
