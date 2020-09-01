It Appears Microsoft Has Produced 825,000 Units of Xbox Series X So Far [Update] - News

Update:

Despite Microsoft only showing an image of the Xbox Series X in the post they have told The Verge senior editor Tom Warren the program was done with Xbox One X consoles and not Xbox Series X.

"This pilot program was conducted with Xbox One X consoles," said a Microsoft representative.

Microsoft tells me "This pilot program was conducted with Xbox One X consoles," and not Xbox Series X as Microsoft's image implies. Nothing to see here :) — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) September 1, 2020

Original article:

Microsoft is well into producing its next-generation video game console, the Xbox Series X, as it will be launching in just over two months in November 2020. We have yet to get an exact release date or price.

Microsoft in its "By the Numbers Sustainability" news post on page five revealed they have produced 825,000 units of the Xbox Series X, as spotted by Twitter user Wario64.

"Xbox has created the world's first carbon-neutral gaming console - actually, 825,000 of them," reads the post. "The consoles are part of a pilot program for more ambitious corban neutral-hardware goals."

The Xbox One sold a little over one million units during its launch week. Therefore, having 825,000 units of the Xbox Series X already produced is a good sign for a strong launch of the console.

Looks like 825,000 units of Xbox Series X has been produced...so far? https://t.co/nD98Mx5ft1 pic.twitter.com/ioXm0g22CG — Wario64 (@Wario64) August 31, 2020

