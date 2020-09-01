Weird Gaming News, August 2020 - Article

posted 7 hours ago

Every month I have the joy of finding some of the weirdest news in the gaming world. August has been a particular treat; from phantom NPCs to lazy famous authors, the round-up this month was particularly fun to piece together.

Harada Had to Wear Sunglasses to Become a Bad Guy

Only bad guys wear sunglasses indoors... well, bad guys and poker players. Or at least that’s what Capcom seems to think.

The director and producer of the Tekken series, Katsuhiro Harada, was asked by Capcom to wear his now-iconic sunglasses by Capcom during the development of Street Fighter X Tekken.

During the Japan Fighting Game Publishers Roundtable event, Harada said in jest:



“I was actually forced by Capcom to wear these sunglasses, originally. They told me, 'Please wear these sunglasses for four years since you're the bad guy.' And now I'm still wearing them 10 years later."

This was also confirmed by the English translator for the event, Michael Murray:

"That was back during the Street Fighter X Tekken stuff," stated Murray. "Yoshinori Ono was supposed to be the good guy and Harada was the bad guy. But then everyone came to expect it. He has to play along, right?"

Source: EventHubs

Author of a Book About Concentration Camps Used a Zelda Recipe

The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas is a grim drama that follows the growing friendship between a boy living in Berlin and a boy in a concentration camp. Much like my research for these articles, though, the novel's author John Boyne was a little hit and miss when it came to background research for the novel.

That was the case for The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas and it's also the case with his latest novel, A Traveller At The Gates Of Wisdom, as is evidenced by a character dyeing his clothes with a recipe from The Legend of Zelda's Breath of the Wild.

Octorok Eyeballs, Hylian Shrooms, and Keese Wing? John Boyne immediately admitted to the mistake when it was brought to his attention, putting it down to a rushed Google search, but I can’t help but be slightly amazed that none of the ingredients struck him as odd.

Source: The Verge

Ubisoft - Brilliant or Idiotic?

Sheepedia, a clothing company based in China, recently teamed up with Ubisoft to release a range of Ubisoft merch.

The collaboration really hit a high when Ubisoft was forced to apologise for a bug in the production process that caused the mugs to be inverted.

But what people are now questioning is whether the design was actually intentional and all part of a publicity drive. Ubisoft can be hit and miss with its marketing after all, recently coming under fire for an Elite Squad trailer, and before that the company almost got an actor killed after he waved a fake gun around New Zealand while handing out flyers for Splinter Cell: Conviction.

I’ll admit that the second I saw this mug I wanted to add it to my mug collection.

Source: GamesRadar

Red Dead Redemption 2 Bug Sees Bald NPC Become an Icon

A recent update to the Red Dead Redemption 2's online mode has, as usual, resulted in a number of bugs, including broken physics and NPCs disappearing.

That's pretty normal in itself, but the nature of one of the bugs is particularly bizarre and creepy, causing an NPC to appear in the game who is a bald man that can walk, float, grow heads, and turn invisble. This creepy NPC has taken the online RDR 2 community by storm.

Source: Reddit

That about rounds up this month’s weird news! I hope you enjoyed your summer. If you want to read more weird news you can check out July’s weird news here.

