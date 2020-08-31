Madden NFL 21 Debuts in 10th on the UK Charts, Animal Crossing Takes First - Sales

by, posted 1 day ago

There were several new releases on the UK retail charts, however, only one of them debuted in the top 10 according to GfK for the week ending August 29, 2020. Madden NFL 21 was the top new release as it debuted in 10th place with sales 43 percent lower than last year's release.

Project Cars 3 debuted in 17th place with sales 83 percent lower than the last entry in the series. Other new releases include Wasteland 3, Jump Force on the Nintendo Switch, and Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions, however, none of them made the Top 40. It should be noted that digital sales are not included in these charts.,

Animal Crossing: New Horizons remains in first place. PGA Tour 2K21 after remains in second place in its second week as sales only dropped 28 percent week-on-week.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles:

Animal Crossing: New Horizons PGA Tour 2K21 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Grand Theft Auto V Minecraft (NS) Ghost of Tsushima FIFA 2020 EA Sports UFC 4 Ring Fit Adventure Madden NFL 21 - NEW

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

