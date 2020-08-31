PGA Tour 2K21 Debuts in 2nd on the EMEAA Charts, GTAV Takes First - Sales

PGA Tour 2K21 has debuted in second place on the EMEAA charts for week 34, 2020.

Grand Theft Auto V has retaken the top spot on the charts, while Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) remains in third. EA Sports UFC 4 after debuting in first the previous week drops to fourth place. Ghost of Tsushima rounds out the top five.

Here are the top 5 best-selling titles (combined physical and digital sales) in EMEAA:

Grand theft Auto V PGTA Tour 2K21 - NEW Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) EA Sports UFC 4 Ghost of Tsushima (PS4)

The physical charts includes all games in Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Great Britain, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

Digital data includes games sold in Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Great Britain, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Kuwait, Lebanon, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine and UAE.

The GSD charts includes games from Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Codemasters, EA, Focus Home Interactive, Koch Media, Microsoft, Milestone, Paradox, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Ubisoft and Warner Bros.

