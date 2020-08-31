Vigor Headed to PS4 on November 25, PS5 Holiday 2020, Switch Version Going Free-to-Play - News

Developer Bohemia Interactive announced the free-to-play shoot ‘n’ loot game, Vigor, will launch for the PlayStation 4 on November 25 and for the PlayStation 5 this Holiday season.

The Nintendo Switch version will be going free-to-play on September 23. It released for the on July 8 for $19.99 for the Founder's Pack. The game first launched for the Xbox One in August 2019.

View the Gamescom trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:



Vigor is a free-to-play shoot ‘n’ loot game where you build the Shelter in post-war Norway.

The nuclear war is over. Europe is devastated, Norway has become the last stand.

You start as a nameless Outlander, but who will you become? No time for uncertainty.

Shoot your way out or don’t fight at all. Loot, gather resources, take risks. Build your Shelter and vital equipment.

Humanity has fallen… You shall rise.

Key Features:

Shoot your way out of encounters for eight to 12 players.

Loot precious resources and valuable items.

Build your shelter and vital equipment.

Become the courageous Outlander in post-war Norway.

