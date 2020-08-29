Terror Squid is a Shoot 'Em Up, Launches Fall 2020 for Switch and PC - News

Developer Apt Games announced the shoot 'em up, Terror Squid, will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop and PC via Steam this fall.

View the official Gamescom 2020 trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

A bullet hell with a sinister twist. Think fast and strategically as you weave through a bullet hell of your own making. Easy to learn and hard to master, Terror Squid is an arcade experience unlike any other.

Key Features:

Create Your Own Bullet Hell – Conduct your symphony of destruction. Dodge tantalizing bullet patterns of your own design. Survive for long enough to release a primordial blast of dark energy, detonating your projectiles in gloriously satisfying chain reactions. Perfect your strategy to squeeze every precious second out of each run.

– Conduct your symphony of destruction. Dodge tantalizing bullet patterns of your own design. Survive for long enough to release a primordial blast of dark energy, detonating your projectiles in gloriously satisfying chain reactions. Perfect your strategy to squeeze every precious second out of each run. A Vectorized Nightmare – Unique vector graphics and a thumping soundtrack combine to deliver a deliciously terrifying arcade experience. Feel the dopamine rushing through your veins and give in to the assimilation.

– Unique vector graphics and a thumping soundtrack combine to deliver a deliciously terrifying arcade experience. Feel the dopamine rushing through your veins and give in to the assimilation. Terrorize the Leaderboards – Reign havoc upon your friends’ high scores. Rise to the top of the gene pool. Ascend.

– Reign havoc upon your friends’ high scores. Rise to the top of the gene pool. Ascend. The Flesh is Weak – Cast aside your puny human shell and give in to the darkness. Become Terror.

There is no hope. There is only Terror Squid.

