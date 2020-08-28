Monster Harvest is a Monster Collecting and Farming RPG, Announced for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

posted 38 minutes ago

Publisher Merge Games and developer Maple Powered Games announced monster collecting and farming RPG, Monster Harvest, for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

View the reveal trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Get ready to grow, collect, and mutate your crops and take them into battle! Brimming with a multitude of areas to discover, craft, build your own farm and home, Monster Harvest blends RPG mechanics, exploration and action across the vibrant world of Planimal Point.

From mutating your crops into several different variants and taking them into battle, to collecting a wealth of Planimal companions to help you fight enemies and explore the world with, Monster Harvest brings an array of different elements across it’s bright and colourful world! Meet new characters, visit shops in town, explore dangerous caves or discover new mounts!

Adventure across three unique seasons which can effect the way you play, with strange weather and seasons shifting what you can grow – watch out for the strange mutations during the dark season which can dominate the land!

There’s multiple different ways to build and customise the best farm in Monster Harvest! Craft and place dozens of items and take your farm to the next level by crafting artisanal items! Unlock the irrigation pipes, the pickler, and more to turn your freshly harvested crops into products ready for market.

Key Features:

Farm with mutants! Use magical slimes to mutate the crops you grow on your farm.

Collectible Planimal companions! Some slimes mutate your crops into Planimals!

Three unique seasons: Dry, Wet, and Dark – Strange weather and seasons shift what the player can grow.

Venture into the town of Planimal Point and discover the people and creatures that live there.

Craft and place dozens of items on your farm!

Inspirations:

Doraemon Story of Seasons

Farm Together

Harvest Moon

Littlewood

My Time at Portia

Stranded Sails: Explorers of the Cursed Islands

Travellers Rest

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

