The Stone of Madness Announced for Xbox Series X, PS5, Switch, and PC

Publisher Merge Games and developer Teku Studios have announced real-time tactics and stealth game, The Stone of Madness, for the Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. It will launch in spring 2021.

View the official trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

The Stone of Madness is a hardcore real-time tactics and stealth game set in a Spanish madhouse in the late 18th century. Located in the Pyrenees, a timeworn Jesuit monastery is home both to a madhouse and an inquisitorial prison. Five mysterious characters have been imprisoned between its walls under different pretenses. Plagued by cruel punishment, madness and despair, they will soon devise a plan to escape this place.

Escape the Madness

Using an isometric perspective take and alternate control of your characters and aid their escape. Depending on how you play, their sanity will deteriorate, gaining them a “Stone of Madness” and triggering new disabilities and negative effects such as paranoia, dementia or bouts of violence. Explore your surroundings, find clues and tools to help you achieve your goal. Be careful though, if you’re caught being somewhere you shouldn’t be the guards will not be kind…

Character Progression and Regression

We all have our strengths and weaknesses and our heroes are no different. Each character starts with various traumas and phobias. Depending on how you play, their sanity will deteriorate, gaining them a “Stone of Madness” and triggering new disabilities and negative effects such as paranoia, dementia or bouts of violence. This in turn increases the game’s difficulty. Characters can also unlock positive skills or reverse the negative effects on their sanity by finding “Stones of Clarity” which are scattered throughout the monastery. Some actions may exacerbate phobias and other mental conditions or even trigger new conditions to develop.

Discover the Secrets of the Monastery

Choose from several different escape plans to execute, each with its own stories, objectives, special characters and other surprises. While exploring the monastery you may come across items or clues that can aid different escape plans or future attempts. These items can unlock new content for your future play-through’s.

You have no memory of this place…

Each new game generates a different monastery thanks to a semi-procedural system. Everything from the monastery lay-out to item location is variable making each play session as fresh as the first.

Day and Night Cycle

Time is continuous in The Stone of Madness; Day and Night phases are split with actions to complete during the day and preparation activities (healing/crafting/resting) at night. Most actions can be completed during the day while others, are better done at night with fewer eyes watching. But there are reasons you should not go prowling at night…

Stunning and Original Artwork

The Stone of Madness’ visuals are heavily inspired by 18th century artist, Francisco De Goya. Everything from scenery, to clothes and even character faces are influenced by De Goya’s works. Combining his styles with our artist team’s sketching and animation has resulted in numerous hand-painted scenes and hundreds of traditional-style animations that is both eye-catching and enhances the isometric-perspective The Stone of Madness uses.

Key Features:

Master Tactician – Plan and execute your escape in real-time, utilize each characters’ unique abilities and escape the Monastery.

– Plan and execute your escape in real-time, utilize each characters’ unique abilities and escape the Monastery. The Prisoners – Play as five unique and flawed characters, discover why each has imprisoned.

– Play as five unique and flawed characters, discover why each has imprisoned. Secrets of the Monastery – Explore the monastery and you may come across items or clues to unlock new content for future play-through’s.

– Explore the monastery and you may come across items or clues to unlock new content for future play-through’s. Character Progression and Regression – Each character has special skills and unique flaws that can help or hinder or progress.

– Each character has special skills and unique flaws that can help or hinder or progress. Endless Escapes – There are multiple escape plans to attempt by exploring the monastery. The monastery map also changes with each play-through, moving key and items to other locations.

– There are multiple escape plans to attempt by exploring the monastery. The monastery map also changes with each play-through, moving key and items to other locations. Stunning and Original Art – Exquisite hand-painted and original works inspired by 18th century artist, Francisco De Goya

Inspirations

Broken Lines

Commandos

Darkwood

Desperados III

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun

