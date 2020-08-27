Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground Announced for Xbox Series X, PS5, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

/ 237 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Focus Home Interactive and developer Gasket Games announced Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground for Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

View the world premiere trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Conquer the Mortal Realms!

Become the commander of one of the extraordinary factions of Warhammer Age of Sigmar—a dark-fantasy universe where immortal knights ride heavenly stardrakes to eradicate Death across a multitude of realms. This is Storm Ground, a world of legends, heroes, hellish creatures and fearsome battles.

Lead your highly-customizable force in this dynamic and spectacular skirmish turn-based strategy game packed with fast-paced warfare. Victories allow you to collect and upgrade new types of units, powerful equipment, and unlock devastating skills.

Explore all the routes in Storm Ground’s non-linear campaign. During each new playthrough, overcome new odds to find unique units and gears. Build your legendary army and defy other players in epic online duels.

Key Features:

The first strategy videogame adaptation of Games Workshop’s epic Age of Sigmar.

Age of Sigmar. Spectacular and fast-paced tactical battles.

Unlock, collect and upgrade dozens of units, equipment and skills.

Play solo or online in epic 1vs1 battles.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles