Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition Release Date Revealed

Publisher Microsoft and developer Tantalus Media announced during Gamescom 2020 Opening Night Live announced Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition will launch for PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass for PC on October 15 for $19.99.

View the latest trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition completes the celebration of one of the most beloved real-time strategy franchises in definitive form with enhanced features and modernized gameplay.

Command mighty civilizations from across Europe and the Americas or jump to the battlefields of Asia in stunning 4K Ultra HD graphics and with a fully remastered soundtrack.

Now featuring two new game modes: Historical Battles and The Art of War Challenge Missions, including all previously released expansions and all 14 civilizations, plus two brand new civilizations—the Swedes and Inca.

Head online to challenge other players with updated online multiplayer with cross network play and enjoy modern gaming features including spectator modes and mod support.

Complete your collection with this final chapter in the Age of Empires Definitive Edition journey.

