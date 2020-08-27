Doom Eternal The Ancient Gods, Part One DLC Launches October 20 - News

Publisher Bethesda Softworks and developer id Software during Gamescom 2020: Opening Night Live announced The Ancient Gods, Part One DLC for Doom Eternal will launch on October 20.

View the latest trailer below:

Here is an overview of the DLC:

he first of a two-part story expansion for DOOM Eternal, “The Ancient Gods, Part One” casts players once again as the DOOM Slayer to confront an ancient evil awoken from an imbalance in the heavens. Ripping and tearing through never-before-seen locations in the DOOM universe, players will face off against fierce new demons and discover a new chapter in the DOOM Slayer’s story.

“The Ancient Gods, Part One” will be available at no additional cost for players who own the DOOM Eternal Year One Pass or the Digital Deluxe edition of DOOM Eternal. For players who don’t own the Year One Pass, The Ancient Gods, Part One will be available to purchase separately and will include free access to BATTLEMODE. Players do not need to own DOOM Eternal to purchase and play The Ancient Gods, Part One.

The Year One Pass is still available for $29.99 and includes access to both DLC 1 and 2. “The Ancient Gods, Part One” will also be available as a standalone purchase for $19.99.

