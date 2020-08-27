Scarlet Nexus New Trailer Released - News

Bandai Namco has released the second trailer, as well as new information on the upcoming action RPG, Scarlet Nexus.

View the trailer below:

Read the latest information below:

Characters

Kasane Randall (voiced by Asami Seto)

Superpower: ???

OSF Career: ???

A mysterious woman Yuito meets during a battle against the Others. She has a cool and blunt attitude, but her face resembles that of an OSF soldier that saved Yuito’s life as a child. She also seems to be an OSF soldier…

Hanabi Ichijo (voiced by Tomomi Mineuchi)

Superpower: Pyrokinesis

OSF Career: New Recruit

A cheerful and energetic girl, and Yuito’s childhood friend. While she originally attended the same general school as Yuito, she was scouted by the OSF and transferred to a training school, after which she officially enlisted and reunited with Yuito in the same new recruit class.

Nagi Karman (voiced by Yuuma Uchida)

Superpower: Aerokinesis

OSF Career: New Recruit

A frivolous mood maker, always good-hearted young man. He knows Yuito from training school, where they went through rigorous training together as volunteers for the OSF. Despite knowing Yuito’s family name, he is relaxed around him and does not treat him any different, and now calls him a close friend.

Fubuki Spring (voiced by Isshin Chiba)

Superpower: Cooling

OSF Career: 27 Years

The commander of the OSF Army, essentially the top of the top. He has many fans in the female general public thanks to his beautiful appearance and responsiveness. He is one of the “Septentrion,” seven people with particularly extraordinary ability within the OSF.

Systems

SAS SYstem

Fight while borrowing the superpowers of your party members. You can also trigger multiple superpowers at once. Today, we get a look at Hanabi’s pyrokinesis.

Drive System

A special attack that can be activated by building up the gauge. It increases physical ability, allowing you to unleash more powerful psychokinesis actions. However, activating the Drive System comes at a cost.

Scarlet Nexus will launch for the Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

