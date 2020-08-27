Ova Magica Announced for Xbox Series X, PS5, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

/ 189 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Top Hat Studios and developer ClaudiaTheDev have announced farm simulation game, Ova Magica, for the Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It will launch in early 2022.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Farming

You can grow crops and fruit trees and take care of your blob animals! Work hard to create your own dream farm! You need good products to produce quality feed for your blobs.

Blobs

Blobs hatch from eggs and it’s up to you to train them!

Unlike other games, you don’t receive experience points after battle. To make your blobs stronger, you must feed them well, pet them, and use specific skills in battles.

Your blobs can also help you with your farm work.

Bachelor(ettes)

You can make friends and build relationships with different characters. Talking, battling, and gifting increases your friendship and unlocks new events, places and more. There are wonderful stories you can experience!

Battle System

Fight against other trainers and wild blobs. Experience a strategic Active Time Battle system with a little twist! Attacks throw you back to the ATB bar and can even cancel your current action. Think carefully when it’s time to defend and when to attack. Also plan to use the right skill type to gain elementary advantages.

Expedition

You can explore dangerous mazes where you can find eggs and rare treasures. These dungeons change every time you enter them! In the end a strong blob boss guards the rare eggs. A tough battle awaits you!

Breeding

Grow stronger and unique blobs! You can crossbreed all blobs!

Create your dream team and become the strongest trainer.

Activities

Enjoy many wholesome activities like fishing, bug catching, cooking and more!

Crafting

Gather resources to create new items with the workbench and decorate your farm and home!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles