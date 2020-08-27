Hyper Team Recon Announced for Xbox Series X, PS5, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher Top Hat Studios and developer Nathan Burton have announced 3D platformer, Hyper Team Recon, for the Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2022.

Hyper Team Recon is an adorable 3D platformer about three aliens and their adventure across Earth!

Three energetic aliens—Ember, Penny, and Lite—are tasked by their commander to travel to Earth in order to learn more about the lifeforms inhabiting the planet, using their species unique morphing abilities to disguise themselves as girls in order to keep a low profile, but after the trio get split up and stranded on Earth after their ship crashes, they will each have to traverse through a variety of levels and locations full of platforming, puzzles and combat!

On their journey, each of the girls will make friends with the people and creatures they find on Earth that they can trust, who will be happy to tag along and help the girls re-unite, fix their ship, and complete their mission, as well as let them copy their forms to gain new abilities along the way!

However, there will also be some people who won’t be as hospitable for their alien guests, and will do everything they can to stop the trio! But that won’t stop them from simply morphing into these enemies and using their own moves against them in combat!

Jump, solve, and fight your way across Earth, morph into a wide variety of different forms, people and creatures, gain access to new abilities, re-unite the girls and complete the mission!

Key Features:

Transform Into Anyone You Meet – As a shape-shifting alien, morph into friends and foes alike to copy their forms and gain unique abilities to use with them!

– As a shape-shifting alien, morph into friends and foes alike to copy their forms and gain unique abilities to use with them! Mechanics – From platforming, to puzzles, to combat, use the morphing mechanic to gain new abilities to help you in each of these fields!

– From platforming, to puzzles, to combat, use the morphing mechanic to gain new abilities to help you in each of these fields! Travel the World – As the girls travel across the planet, jump, solve, and fight through various platforming challenges, puzzles, and combat encounters in a variety of locations!

– As the girls travel across the planet, jump, solve, and fight through various platforming challenges, puzzles, and combat encounters in a variety of locations! Collectables – Pick up foil scattered throughout the levels in order to fill out your scrapbook, as well as break open objects for even more foil! Be on the lookout for rarer collectables too, such as the souvenirs hidden throughout each level!

– Pick up foil scattered throughout the levels in order to fill out your scrapbook, as well as break open objects for even more foil! Be on the lookout for rarer collectables too, such as the souvenirs hidden throughout each level! Charming Visuals – Cutesy paper inspired visuals during gameplay are paired up with expressive, animated anime-style models of the characters during visual novel-style cutscenes to add a further level of charm and character to the game’s world and storytelling!

– Cutesy paper inspired visuals during gameplay are paired up with expressive, animated anime-style models of the characters during visual novel-style cutscenes to add a further level of charm and character to the game’s world and storytelling! Lively Cast – Meet all sorts of cute and colorful characters on your journey across Earth, each with their own forms and abilities to copy!

– Meet all sorts of cute and colorful characters on your journey across Earth, each with their own forms and abilities to copy! Inviting Gameplay – Forgiving, easy to learn controls and gameplay allows anyone to feel welcome in the world of Hyper Team Recon as they settle in at their own pace!

– Forgiving, easy to learn controls and gameplay allows anyone to feel welcome in the world of Hyper Team Recon as they settle in at their own pace! Unlockable Extras – Complete optional goals or spend foil to fill out your scrapbook to unlock different outfits for the alien trio, as well as special scenes to watch!

– Complete optional goals or spend foil to fill out your scrapbook to unlock different outfits for the alien trio, as well as special scenes to watch! Replayability – Replay old levels and push your abilities to their limits to find hidden routes and collectables to clear optional objectives!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

