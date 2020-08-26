Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions Announced for Switch - News

Survios during the latest Nintendo Direct Mini Partner Showcase has announced Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch in spring 2021.

View the trailer below (Starting at 5:35):

Here is an overview of the game:

Do you have what it takes to be a Champion? Step into the ring in Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions as you train, fight, and win like the legends, such as Adonis Creed and Rocky Balboa, in this knockout arcade boxing experience. Rise through the ranks in an intense arcade mode, hone your skills in classic Rocky training montages, and go head-to-head with friends in thrilling local competitive multiplayer.

Key Features:

Pound-for-Pound Boxing For All: Intuitive, pick-up-and-play controls meet robust, hard-hitting boxing mechanics that allow you to fight like a Champion across various modes that are easy to pick up but difficult to master.

Intuitive, pick-up-and-play controls meet robust, hard-hitting boxing mechanics that allow you to fight like a Champion across various modes that are easy to pick up but difficult to master. Complete Creed/Rocky Roster: Fight as Adonis Creed, Rocky Balboa, and a complete roster of legends from the Creed and Rocky universe, including Apollo Creed, Ivan & Victor Drago, and Clubber Lang.

Fight as Adonis Creed, Rocky Balboa, and a complete roster of legends from the Creed and Rocky universe, including Apollo Creed, Ivan & Victor Drago, and Clubber Lang. Intense Head-to-Head Multiplayer: Challenge your friends to intense bouts in local shoulder-to-shoulder multiplayer offering an old school arcade-style experience.

Challenge your friends to intense bouts in local shoulder-to-shoulder multiplayer offering an old school arcade-style experience. One Step At a Time, One Punch At a Time: Live out classic Rocky training moments in thematic mini game montages as you build up your status as a legendary boxer.

