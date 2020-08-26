Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World is a Remake of Monster World IV - News

posted 4 hours ago

Publisher ININ Games and developer Studio Artdink this week announced Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4, and that it will launch in early 2021.

We now know it will also launch for PC via Steam and it is a full remake of the Sega Genesis version of Monster World IV.

Read information on the game below:



Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World is a platform action game and full remake of the Genesis version of Monster World IV, which was developed by Westone Bit Entertainment and released by Sega as the final entry in the Wonder Boy series in 1994.

Story

This is Monster World. The protagonist Asha, who just became a warrior, gets wrapped up in a major event involving the survival of her kingdom. The invaders trying to take possession of this world have captured the four Spirits. Asha, under Queen Purapril’s decree to save the spirits, sets off on an adventure with the mysterious creature Pepelogoo she met in the capital capital Rapadanga. With Pepelogoo’s help, Asha overcomes difficulties time and time again. Will these two two really be able to save the world?

Pepelogoo Actions

Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World features various actions that utilize the mysterious creature Pepelogoo. Players can enjoy unique actions prepared for each environment, including gliding or double-jumping by holding onto Pepelogoo, or pressing faraway switches.

RPG Elements

By defeating the enemies you encounter during your adventure, you can receive GOLD. By going to the shop in Rapadanga City, you can spend GOLD to purchase equipment items such as swords, shields, and bangles. Strengthen Asha’s equipment to be prepared for the gradually more difficult enemies Asha will face.

About the Wonder Boy Series

In recent years, the Wonder Boy series has seen various remakes and been a global smash hit, and Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World is a response to the rising expectations from fans for a Monster Hunter World IV remake.

A Full Remake of Monster World IV for the Modern Day

Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World is a full remake of the 2D side-scrolling action game Monster World IV with full 3D graphics, significantly enhanced visuals, and further refined gameplay. It is not just visual change, as new game modes and other additional elements are planned. It is also the first entry in the series to feature voice-overs. Look forward to hearing what Asha’s voice!

The Original Staff Returns

For this remake, the original staff from Westone Bit Entertainment have reunited under the supervision of Wonder Boy series creator Ryuichi Nishizawa.

Direction: Ryuichi Nishizawa

Ryuichi Nishizawa Character Design: Maki Oozora

Maki Oozora Sound Producer: Shinichi Sakamoto

Shinichi Sakamoto Creative Managemer: Takanori Kurihara

Takanori Kurihara Product Specifications

Release Date: Early 2021

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Switch, PC (Steam)

PlayStation 4, Switch, PC (Steam) Price: TBD

TBD Languages: English, Japanese, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Chinese (Simplified and Traditional)

English, Japanese, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Chinese (Simplified and Traditional) Rating: Pending

Pending Number of Players: One

View the teaser website here.

