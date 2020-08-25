Destroy All Humans! Release on Xbox Series X and PS5 is Not Planned - News

Publisher THQ Nordic and developer Black Forest Games released Destroy All Humans! on July 28 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam.

The game's creative director Jean-Marc Haessig in an interview with GamingBolt was asked about a next-generation port on the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 and he said there are no plans.

"Currently we are working on after release maintenance of the game," said the developer. "A next-gen port of Destroy All Humans! is not planned."

The game's technical director Johan Conradie was also asked about the power of the upcoming consoles including the GPU, SSD, and more.

"It is not really anything new to have consoles with different performance profiles," Conradie said when asked about the different specs. "In the end we either make features work on the weaker platform or make the feature scalable so that it works equally well for both."

"Having this level of IO performance is a fantastic upgrade to what we have been working with up to now," he said about the PS5 SSD. "You’ll see a revolution in next-gen games where loading time either is minimal or outright removed. Even the lower IO performance on the Xbox Series X is already a fantastic upgrade."

Conradie was asked if he thought the "Xbox Series X will out-power most gaming PCs for years to come?" and he said "In the end, I think that developers will release games that try to take advantage of each platform’s strengths and try to provide an experience that’s comparable across all platforms. We’ll very likely see some first-party titles take advantage of unique features to really show off the platform."

