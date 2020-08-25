A Space for the Unbound Launches Q3 2021 - News

PQube announced it will publish developer Mojiken Studio's slice-of-life adventure game, A Space for the Unbound, for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in Q3 2021. A free demo is out now on Steam.

A Space for the Unbound is a slice-of-life narrative adventure set in late 90s rural Indonesia that tells a story about overcoming anxiety, depression, and the relationship between a boy and a girl with supernatural powers. You will accompany Atma and Raya, in their journey of self-discovery at the end of their high school years.

Key Features:

Explore 90s Indonesia – Set in a small town inspired by 90s era rural Indonesia, A Space for the Unbound presents an endearing story-driven experience with a vibrant environment waiting to be explored.

– Set in a small town inspired by 90s era rural Indonesia, A Space for the Unbound presents an endearing story-driven experience with a vibrant environment waiting to be explored. Dive Minds, Inception-style – Use your powers to dive into people’s minds, traverse between the real world and the surreal world. Experience the townsfolk’s memories and uncover secrets about the town and its people.

– Use your powers to dive into people’s minds, traverse between the real world and the surreal world. Experience the townsfolk’s memories and uncover secrets about the town and its people. Investigate Supernatural Events – High school is almost over when suddenly a mysterious supernatural power is unleashed. First, there’s a meteor, then there’s a giant cat beast appearing out of nowhere, and now the world is falling apart.

– High school is almost over when suddenly a mysterious supernatural power is unleashed. First, there’s a meteor, then there’s a giant cat beast appearing out of nowhere, and now the world is falling apart. Makoto Shinkai-Inspired Aesthetics – Feast your eyes with Makoto Shinkai-inspired anime pixel art aesthetics and art direction.

