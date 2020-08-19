She Dreams Elsewhere is a Surreal Adventure RPG, Launches in Early 2021 - News

/ 209 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Developer Studio Zevere announced the surreal adventure RPG, She Dreams Elsewhere, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in early 2021.

View a trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

She Dreams Elsewhere is a surreal adventure RPG that explores dreams and the extent to which they can mirror reality. Players will explore the surreal world as Thalia, an anxiety-ridden, comatose woman who plunged into her dreams and must confront her inner nightmares in order to finally wake up. Unfortunately, some nightmares are harder to confront than others… It’s a deeply personal narrative dealing with real world themes such as mental health and self-identity combined with strategic turn-based combat, mind-bending levels, and a surreal, visually-striking world ripe for exploration. Welcome to your nightmare—enjoy your stay!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles