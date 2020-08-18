Microsoft Flight Simulator Out Now for PC - News

Publisher Microsoft and developer Asobo Studio have released Microsoft Flight Simulator for PC via Steam, the Microsoft Store, and Game Pass for PC.

From light planes to wide-body jets, fly highly detailed and accurate aircraft in the next generation of Microsoft Flight Simulator. Test your piloting skills against the challenges of night flying, real-time atmospheric simulation and live weather in a dynamic and living world. Create your flight plan to anywhere on the planet. Microsoft Flight Simulator includes 20 highly detailed planes with unique flight models and 30 hand-crafted airports.



The World is at your Fingertips.

• Vivid and Detailed Landscapes – Immerse yourself in the vast and beautiful world that is our planet with over 37 thousand airports, 1.5 billion buildings, 2 trillion trees, mountains, roads, rivers and more.

• Living World – Earth is vibrant and ever-changing and so is the world of Microsoft Flight Simulator which includes live traffic, real-time weather and animals.



Earn Your Wings.

• Aircraft – Hone your pilot skills in a variety of aircraft from light planes to commercial jets with comprehensive flight models. Every aircraft includes highly detailed and accurate cockpits with realistic instrumentation.

• New Checklist System - From pro to beginner, scale your level from full manual to full assist with interactive and highlighted instrument guidance and checklist.



Test Your Skills.

• Live Weather – The new weather engine enables users to switch on the live weather mode to experience real-time weather including accurate wind speed and direction, temperature, humidity, rain and more.

• New Day & Night Engine - experience flight at any time of day or year allowing for night VFR, visual flight rules, navigation.

• Aerodynamic Modeling - a state-of-the-art physics engine with over 1000 control surfaces per plane allows for a truly realistic experience.



The Deluxe Edition includes everything from Microsoft Flight Simulator plus 5 additional highly accurate planes with unique flight models and 5 additional handcrafted international airports.

Deluxe Additional Aircraft

• Diamond Aircraft DA40-TDI

• Diamond Aircraft DV20

• Textron Aviation Beechcraft Baron G58

• Textron Aviation Cessna 152 Aerobat

• Textron Aviation Cessna 172 Skyhawk



Deluxe Additional Handcrafted Airports

• Amsterdam Airport Schiphol (Netherlands)

• Cairo International Airport (Egypt)

• Cape Town International Airport (South Africa)

• O’Hare International Airport (USA)

• Adolfo Suárez Madrid–Barajas Airport (Spain)



The Premium Deluxe Edition includes everything from the Microsoft Flight Simulator Deluxe edition plus 5 additional highly accurate planes with unique flight models and 5 additional handcrafted international airports.



Premium Deluxe Additional Aircraft

• Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner

• Cirrus Aircraft SR22

• Pipistrel Virus SW 121

• Textron Aviation Cessna Citation Longitude

• Zlin Aviation Shock Ultra



Premium Deluxe Additional Airports

• Denver International Airport (USA)

• Dubai International Airport (United Arab Emirates)

• Frankfurt Airport (Germany)

• Heathrow Airport (United Kingdom)

• San Francisco International Airport (USA)

It is finally here. ✈️



Microsoft Flight Simulator is available now.



Thank you to our amazing community for the continued support and love. We have no words to express how grateful we are for you.



Order Now: https://t.co/D9r9fcnPVx#MicrosoftFlightSimulator — Microsoft Flight Simulator (@MSFSofficial) August 18, 2020

